4-year-old girl missing from Prince George’s County; last seen Tuesday night

Authorities are asking for help locating a missing 4-year-old girl from Prince George's County

Christiana Kennedy (Prince George's County Police)

Police say Christiana Kennedy was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. in the 7000 block of Highview Terrace.

Christiana is 3-feet-tall and weighs 34 pounds. She was last seen wearing a teal short sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants and cheetah print shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-695-7049.