4 teens, 1 adult shot in Fairfax County, police say

Authorities say four teens and one adult were shot early Tuesday morning in Fairfax County.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Alexandria section of the county.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after a dispute inside an apartment building. All five victims, four teens and an adult Hispanic male, were transported with serious injuries, officers say.

Police are still looking for the suspected shooter. No motives have been identified at this time.