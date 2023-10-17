4 suspects charged in death of teen found buried in Olney

Investigators in Montgomery County believe they now know who murdered 18-year-old Rosa Sanchez Marino.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Police Department announced the arrests of four suspects who have been charged in connection with the teenager's death.

According to the department, Roberto Carlos Rivera-Delgado, Iris Tudella Alonzo-Salgado, Aracely Abarca-Melgar, and Edwin Alexander Rivas-Salvador killed Sanchez Marino sometime around May 1 and buried her in a shallow grave along Brookville Road in Olney.

In late September, after Rivera-Delgado, 23, was arrested for violating his parole in Nevada. He was extradited to Maryland. Police records revealed that the suspect would later lead detectives to the exact spot where Sanchez Marino was buried.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

On Oct. 1, the teen's dead body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner — where her death was determined to be a homicide.

Warrants were subsequently issued for the arrests of 23-year-old Alonzo-Salgado, a Frederick resident, and 21-year-old Abarca-Melgar from New Hampshire.

Authorities plan to extradite Abarca-Melgar to Montgomery County after she was recently arrested in New York. The 16-year-old suspect, Rivas Salvador, was apprehended Tuesday and is expected to be charged as an adult.

As of now, all four suspects are facing first-degree murder charges.