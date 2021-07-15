4 juveniles arrested in connection with DC crime spree, police say

Authorities say they have arrested four juveniles in connection with a series of armed robberies that were reported earlier this week in the District.

Police say they responded to multiple robbery reports of juveniles armed with handguns and long rifles during the late night hours Tuesday into the early morning Wednesday.

The incidents were reported in areas throughout the District.

No injuries were reported. The incidents remain under investigation at this time.