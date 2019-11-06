4 in custody after double shooting in Walmart parking lot in Fauquier County

Authorities say four people are in custody after a double shooting in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday outside of the store in Warrenton, Virginia.

The shooting was followed by a manhunt that lasted several hours and extended through parts of Fauquier County.

Police say two of the suspects were apprehended near Elk Run Road and Ritchie Road after their vehicle crashed following the shooting. The two additional suspects were caught shortly after midnight.

Investigators say the two shooting victims, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Detectives say two of the suspects are male juveniles and the others two are men. The face multiple charges including felony malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of firearm.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.