4 adults shot inside Woodbridge house; Search for gunman underway

A shooting inside a house in Woodbridge is currently under investigation.

Prince William County police reported four adults were shot Friday afternoon, and the person who pulled the trigger is still on the loose.

Officers have been at the scene in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue since 2:24 p.m.

There's still a large police presence in the area, and several ambulances are parked in front of the residence.

Police said the incident "does not appear to be random."

The motive for the shooting and the extent of the injuries have not been disclosed.

