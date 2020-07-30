4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes San Fernando Valley

article

Many Southern California residents were woken up by a jolt early Thursday morning as a preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the San Fernando Valley followed by a series of aftershocks, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was reported at 4:29 a.m. about a mile north of Pacoima and a reported depth of about 5 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.



USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



