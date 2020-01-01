3 shot in Fairfax County on New Year’s Day

Police are on the scene in Fairfax County where at least three people were injured in an early morning New Year's Day shooting.

The shooting is believed to have happened around 3 a.m. at a New Year's party at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in the Tysons Corner area.

Officers were still on the scene early Wednesday morning and a portion of Westwood Center Drive was closed to traffic.

All victims are expected to survive. The shooting is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.