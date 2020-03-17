3 Prince George's County police officers, Maryland state trooper struck by vehicle in Largo, authorities say

Multiple people, including three Prince George's County police officers, a Maryland state trooper and two civilians, were struck by a vehicle in Largo Tuesday night, authorities say.

The Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack tells FOX 5 the collision happened on Campus Way South and Largo Road at around 10:10 p.m.

Authorities say the officers, trooper and civilians were transported to a hospital following the incident. At least one person is in serious condition.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene. Police say it's unknown if the driver remained on the scene.

The officers were on the scene of a crash at the time of the incident, according to police.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS say they have units on the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.