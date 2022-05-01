3 people shot near Manassas middle school, police say

Three people are hurt after a shooting Sunday morning near a Virginia middle school, according to authorities.

Prince William County Police said around 11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting near the athletic fields of Benton Middle School in Manassas, Virginia.

Officers at the scene found three people who had been shot. Police said all three were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and have not provided an update on their conditions. Police also did not make it clear how old the victims are or what injuries they suffered.

Police said the scene is secure, and officers remain on the scene.

Prince William County school officials said the shooting happened at a "community use event."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.