3 people hurt fleeing Tysons Corner Mall after shots fired Saturday, police say

Investigators are searching for suspects after shots were fired at Tysons Corner Mall Saturday, according to police.

Fairfax County Police said a call for shots fired inside the mall came in around 2:47 p.m. Saturday. According to police, officers arrived on the scene immediately and began making their way towards to sound of the gunfire. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the quick response was made possible because officers are regularly stationed at Tysons Corner.

Police said a fight broke out between two groups on the second floor of the mall, and during the fight, someone pulled out a gun and fired shots. Investigators said that the two groups contained at least 3 people each, but they did not indicate a total number of people involved. Police said they recovered gun shell casings from the scene after the incident.

Investigators said no one was injured as a result of the gunfire, but three people did get hurt while trying to flee the mall. Police did not provide updates on the conditions of those three people.

Police said detectives remain at the mall to investigate what led up to the shots being fired. Investigators are combing through hundreds of angles of surveillance videos and are talking to witnesses as they piece together the events. The mall will remain closed for the remainder of the day Saturday as part of the investigation.

Chief Davis indicated that officers are deep into their investigation and expect to release an update on the incident by Monday.

"Know this. We will find, we will capture, and we will hold accountable, the persons involved for this melee. This reckless discharging of a firearm, on the second floor of Tysons Corner Center in the middle of a beautiful Saturday afternoon. We’re going to find them. They will be held accountable, and that’s going to happen in short order," said Chief Davis.

Pictures from the scene showed a large police presence near the mall, including some officers in helmets and camouflage gear with weapons raised as a precaution. Some people could be seen hugging each other after exiting the mall.

FOX 5 spoke a suspect who described the scary moments after he heard several gunshots and tried to flee the mall.

FOX 5 also obtained video showing witnesses fleeing the scene in panic.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.