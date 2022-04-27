3 Fairfax County varsity high school coaches fired after alleged hazing incident

Three West Potomac High School varsity soccer coaches have been fired after an alleged hazing incident reportedly left a student injured.

A spokesperson for Fairfax County Public Schools says a parent reported that a player was injured after being singled out and forced to run through a "gauntlet/tunnel" during a practice held on April 21.

"FCPS does not tolerate this kind of treatment of our students. As soon as the principal was aware, the appropriate action was taken," a FCPS spokesperson said.

Head Coach Ahmad Sasso and two other varsity coaches were fired. None of the coaches fired were FCPS employees.

The school system is working to determine who will take over as varsity head coach.

More information is expected next week.