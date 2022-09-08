28-year-old Leesburg woman charged with murdering man in Loudoun County: police

A 28-year-old Leesburg woman is under arrest after police say she shot and killed a man inside a home in Loudoun County.

Officers responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. on September 7 for a reported shooting.

Investigators say they found a man inside the home dead from gunshot wounds.

Alicia R. Carroll (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say Alicia R. Carroll was taken into custody by responding deputies a short distance away from the home. They say the homicide was domestic-related.

Carroll faces several charges including second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

She is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a no bond status.