2023 New Year's babies born at hospitals across DC region

Hospitals across the D.C. region reported the first New Year's babies born in 2023.

Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring reported the area’s first New Year's baby born at 12:03 a.m. Sunday.

University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore reported their first New Year's baby - a baby boy - born at 12:38 a.m.

A baby girl was born at 12:40 a.m. at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center at Easton.

At 3 a.m., another baby girl was born at University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo.

A baby boy was born at 5:05 a.m. at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie.