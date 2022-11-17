2 shot inside home in Dumfries

Authorities say two people were shot inside a home in Dumfries overnight.

The shooting was reported at a house on Isle Royale Terrace.

Police have only described the victims as adults. No information about their conditions has been released.

"The incident was isolated to the home, and does not appear to be random," Prince William County Police said in a tweet early Thursday morning. No arrests have been made.

Officials say residents can expect a police presence in the area as the investigation continues.