2 people trapped as crews respond to gas explosion, 3-alarm fire in South Philadelphia

Authorities are responding to the scene of a possible gas explosion at row homes in South Philadelphia.

The explosion happened on the 1400 block of South 8th Street.

Two people are reportedly trapped inside one of the properties. A collapse of the building is being reported as crews continue to respond.

Shortly after 2:20 p.m., officials raised the fire to a third alarm with more than 120 members responding from the Philadelphia Fire Department and other agencies.

Philadelphia Gas Works is currently working to shut down gas to the area.

"This is still a very active and dynamic scene," Fire Commissioner Thiel said. "First priority is to go in and search for people."

Advertisement

Around 2:45 p.m., officials announced that they had the fire under control.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP