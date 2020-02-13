2 people shot near National Portrait Gallery, DC police say
WASHINGTON - Two people were shot near the National Portrait Gallery on Thursday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. police have confirmed.
A FOX 5 photographer described a massive scene in the 700 block of 8th Street Northwest.
Multiple streets in the area are shut down while police investigate.
This is a breaking news alert, we’ll have additional details as they become available.
