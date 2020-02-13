Expand / Collapse search

2 people shot near National Portrait Gallery, DC police say

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Washington, D.C.
D.C. police are responding to the scene of a reported shooting near the National Portrait Gallery on Thursday afternoon.

WASHINGTON - Two people were shot near the National Portrait Gallery on Thursday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. police have confirmed.

A FOX 5 photographer described a massive scene in the 700 block of 8th Street Northwest.

Multiple streets in the area are shut down while police investigate.

This is a breaking news alert, we’ll have additional details as they become available.

