2 people in Maryland being tested for coronavirus after trip to China

Two people in Maryland are being tested for the coronavirus after traveling to China, Governor Larry Hogan announced on Thursday.

No cases of the new virus have been confirmed in Maryland to date.

Two potential cases are currently being tested in nearby Virginia – including one in Northern Virginia.

The majority of the confirmed cases in the U.S. are concentrated on the West Coasts as countries worldwide scramble to contain the deadly virus’ spread.

The earliest cases were confirmed in China.

