2 killed in multi-vehicle crash involving overturned tractor-trailer closes I-95 in Stafford County

Authorities say two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer closed Interstate 95 in Stafford County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened along the northbound lanes of I-95 near Centreport Parkway close to exit 136 in the Fredericksburg area.

Northbound I-95 traffic is being detoured to Route 1 at exit 136.

Multi-vehicle crash involving overturned tractor-trailer closes I-95 in Stafford County

Officials say I-95 northbound travelers in the Fredericksburg area can expect major travel delays due to the closures - both on the interstate and along the alternate route, Route 1 northbound.

Drivers with destinations beyond the Washington, D.C., area, are encouraged to seek additional alternate routes to avoid delay, including using I-95 exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County to Route 207 eastbound to Route 301 northbound.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.