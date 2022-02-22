2 killed in DC high-rise apartment fire; dozens evacuated after smoke and flames fill building

Authorities say two residents of a D.C. high-rise are dead after an early morning fire tore through the apartment building leaving dozens of other occupants displaced.

Fire officials say the two who were killed were a man and a woman. They have not yet been identified.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. in an eight-story building in the 300 block of G Street in the Southwest.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says dozens of occupants were evacuated from the building. Alnwick says that after the fire was contained some residents were told by firefighters to shelter in place in their units and use towels to keep smoke from coming inside.

Investigators say the fire started in a third floor apartment. All residents of the third floor have been removed from their units at this time.

A warming bus was provided for residents that were displaced by the smoke and flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.