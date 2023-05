A young adult and a child were transported to a local hospital after a car crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Gaithersburg.

The school bus was not occupied with children. Officials say both the young adult and the child were taken to trauma hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo via Pete Piringer

Photos of the incident near Plum Creek Dr. show a car wedged underneath the school bus.