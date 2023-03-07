Deadly crash investigation in Prince George’s County

Authorities say they are investigating a deadly crash in Prince George's County that happened a mile away from an Upper Marlboro high school.

The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. along the northbound lanes of Ritchie Marlboro Road near Dunsmore Terrace in the Upper Marlboro area.

Originally, officials said two people were injured. The crash happened approximately a mile from Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with a person at the scene who said his brother was one of the drivers involved in the crash. The person told Barnard that his brother’s female passenger was killed and that they were heading to the school when it happened.

Police have into yet released any information regarding the circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.