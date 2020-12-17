2 hospitalized after Fairfax County police officer fires at person during shooting investigation

article

Two people have been transported for treatment after a shooting investigation in Fairfax County escalated into a what police are describing as an "armed confrontation" between officers and a person at the scene.

One officer suffered what police desbribed as a minor injury when he was grazed by a bullet.

Police say they responded to the scene in an apartment in the 200 block of Peach Orchard Drive in McLean after the victim reported that he'd been shot.

When they arrived, the gunman was reportedly still armed and "actively trying to attack the victim again."

According to officials, the police forced their way into an apartment and were met with gunfire, at which point they fired back.

They say the scene is contained, and both of the people who were shot are in critical, but stable condition.

