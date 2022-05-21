2 dead after fiery crash in Prince George's County, police say

Two people are dead after a fiery crash Saturday morning in Prince George's County, according to police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Prince George's County Police said the crash happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 12200 block of Annapolis Road near Fairwood Parkway.

Police said a car, with two passengers inside, lost control, left the roadway, and hit a pole. After the impact, the car caught on fire.

The victims inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not identified the victims.

READ MORE: Virginia driver hits pedestrians while picking up dropped food; 6 people hospitalized

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.