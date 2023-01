Two people are dead and another person has life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Fairfax County.

The single vehicle crash was reported just after 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in 7500 block of Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station.

Crash reconstruction detectives responded to the scene. Lee Chapel Road was closed between VA-123 and Fairfax County Parkway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.