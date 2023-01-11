2 children shot while exiting Metrobus in Northwest DC: police

Two children were shot as they were exiting a Metrobus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Street.

According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the two children were shot as they were getting off a Metrobus in the area.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, but officials did not confirm their condition or their ages.

Police have not indicated a motive for the shooting. MPD will be leading the investigation into the shooting.

Investigators released a lookout for a Hispanic male in his 20s wearing dark pants and a dark jacket in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the ongoing incident or the lookout is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

A portion of 14th Street between Peabody Street and Somerset Place has been shut down as police investigation the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.