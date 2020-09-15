2 children, 2 adults hit by car in Northwest DC, officials say

Two children and two adults were hit by a car in Northwest D.C. Monday evening.

Police say the driver reportedly fled the scene on foot and now a search is underway for the suspect's whereabouts.

DC Fire and EMS officials say the incident happened at 18th and Newton Streets, NW, just before 5 p.m.

Fire officials say all four victims have been transported to local hospitals with serious or potentially critical injuries.