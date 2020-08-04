2 bodies recovered from Potomac River in DC

D.C. police say two bodies have been recovered from the Potomac and Anacostia rivers – but they have not been identified.

Police and rescue crews have been searching for three men who disappeared on Sunday after multiple people reported seeing three men go into the Potomac River.

The men who disappeared were identified as 26-year-old Mustafa Haidar, 23-year-old Omid Rabani and 28-year-old Ahmad Noory.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.