2 bodies recovered from Potomac River in DC

Washington, D.C.
Recovery operations resume in Potomac River for missing boaters

U.S. Coast Guard crews will be out on the Potomac River Monday as a recovery operation continues for three people who fell off a boat over the weekend and didn't resurface.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police say two bodies have been recovered from the Potomac and Anacostia rivers – but they have not been identified.

Police and rescue crews have been searching for three men who disappeared on Sunday after multiple people reported seeing three men go into the Potomac River.

The men who disappeared were identified as 26-year-old Mustafa Haidar, 23-year-old Omid Rabani and 28-year-old Ahmad Noory.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.