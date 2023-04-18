2 Alexandria schools closed Tuesday after broken pipe disrupts water service

Two elementary schools in Alexandria are closed Tuesday after a broken pipe has left them both without water.

Alexandria City Public School officials have closed Douglas MacArthur Elementary School and James K. Polk Elementary School would be closed on April 18.

The broken water pipe is in the nearby neighborhood. There is no estimated timeframe for the restoration of water services at this time.

"ACPS is working closely with Virginia American Water and will provide an update to families when more information is available," said Dr. Alicia Hart, Chief of Facilities and Operations for ACPS. "We will inform families when water service has been restored and normal operations can be resumed in each school."

Crews have closed the intersection of Taney Avenue and North Pelham Street to through traffic while the broken pipe is being repaired.