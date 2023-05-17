17-year-old shot at Roosevelt High School: officials

A teenager has been shot at Roosevelt High School in Northwest, D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

At approximately 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4300 block of 13th Street, NW, for the report of a shooting.

When police arrived in the area, they found the 17-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive near basketball and tennis courts and a baseball field.

Roosevelt High School and nearby MacFarland Middle School are on lockdown. Powell Elementary School and Dorothy Height Elementary School are on alert status, officials say.

Police are on the lookout for the suspect, described as a Black man, possibly in a green BMW.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.