17-year-old charged in connection with Commanders RB Brian Robinson shooting expected in court

A 17-year-old who was charged in connection with the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson is expected to in court Wednesday.

Robinson was shot twice on August 28 along H Street in northeast D.C. His season was delayed while he underwent surgery and recovered from his injuries. He returned to the field in October for the team's games against Tennessee.

A 15-year-old who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the shooting, and to killing another teen last year, was sentenced to six years behind bars in March.

That teen was given the maximum sentence under District juvenile law, which is a commitment up to age 21.