17-year-old, 9-month old son missing from Fairfax County considered endangered

A 17-year-old girl and her 9-month-old son are missing from Fairfax County, and police are asking for the public's help locating them.

Delmy Ordonez Mendez, 17, was last seen on Monday around 11:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Vista Dr in Falls Church.

Mendez is 5’4" and weighs 120 lbs with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and pants with square designs.

She is believed to be with her 9-month-old son. They are considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, police ask you to call 703-691-2131.