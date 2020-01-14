17 kids, 9 adults treated after plane dumps jet fuel on elementary school playground in Cudahy

article

Officials say 17 children and nine adults were treated at an elementary school in the Cudahy area of southeast Los Angeles on Tuesday after a plane dumped fuel on the school's playground.

All 26 patients at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy reported only minor injuries, fire officials said. No one was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

More than 70 firefighters and paramedics responded to the school to provide care for those complaining of injuries.

The Delta Air Lines flight bound for Shangai from Los Angeles International Airport was diverted minutes after takeoff, officials said. The plane safely made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon and no injuries were reported.

"Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX," Delta Airlines said in a statement. "The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight."

"Delta Air Lines Flight 89 declared an emergency after departing from LAX, returned to the airport and landed without incident. The FAA is aware of and looking into reports that children at a school east of LAX are being treated for fuel exposure." — -A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

The aircraft reportedly spilled jet fuel at multiple locations, including San Gabriel Avenue Elementary School in South Gate, 93rd Street Elementary School in Green Meadows and David Starr Jordan High School in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and LA School Police.

No students were transported to the hospital from any of the schools impacted by the fuel spill, additionally, no evacuation orders were issued for the surrounding areas.

FOX 11's Mary Stringini contributed to this report.