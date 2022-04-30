Multiple people injured after pedal pub rolls over in Midtown, Atlanta Fire officials say

Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a pedal pub crash that left at least 15 people injured.

The pedal pub crashed on Saturday near the intersection of 14th Street and West Peachtree Street in Midtown.

Fire officials said two people went to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle was attempting to make a turn but was traveling at a high rate of speed and tipped over, Atlanta police said.

14th and West Peachtree Street (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Fire officials said, in addition to the two critical injures,10 people had minor injures and three had serious injuries. It's unclear how many people were riding the cart and if all the injured people were passengers.

No other vehicles were involved, Atlanta Fire said. The intersection was shut down while fire officials cleared the road and police investigated. It was an unorthodox emergency for some first responders.

"This is a unique challenge, simply because it's a multi-casualty incident" Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jason McClain said. "This is not an everyday call, although we do train for these incidents."

A woman at the scene who said she owned to pedal pub said it's the first time it's been in an accident in two years.

A witness said she saw the shuttle flipped on its side and then saw bystanders intervene quickly and life the bus upright, freeing trapped passengers.

"I was just laying in bed, and then I heard several screams," she said.