15-year-old boy reported missing from Falls Church area of Fairfax County

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy from Fairfax County.

Officers say Antonio Romero was last seen Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Glen Drive in the Falls Church area.

Antonio Romero (Fairfax Co. Police)

Police describe Antonio as 5-feet-7-inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has shoulder length hair that he usually wears in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a gray Calvin Klein sweatshirt, sweatpants, black, red, and white colored shoes and was carrying a black North Face backpack.

Investigators say he is considered endangered due to mental and / or physical health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131.