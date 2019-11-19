14-year-old missing from Gaithersburg may have gone to Laurel, family says

article

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 14-year-old who disappeared from a home in Gaithersburg.

The family told police that they haven’t heard from Brian Arevalo since Sunday when he texted one of them.

They say he may have traveled to Laurel.

Arevalo lives in the 700 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard.

He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 130 pounds.

Arevalo has brown eyes, short black hair, and pierced ears.

He may be wearing a black Nike sweatshirt bearing the name “Paris.” In addition, Arevalo may be wearing khaki pants, white sneakers, and a black backpack.

If you have an information that might help police find Arevalo, call (240) 773-5400.

