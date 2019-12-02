14-year-old girl missing from Montgomery County; last seen Sunday in Germantown

article

Authorities are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl missing from Montgomery County.

Officers say Jordyn Oliver was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, when she left her Ansel Terrace home in the Germantown area on foot.

Investigators describe Jordyn as 5-feet-6-inches tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair in braids.

Police and family say they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-279-8000 or 240-773-5400.