13-year-old Prince George’s County student in custody for bringing gun to school, police say

Police in Prince George's County have taken a 13-year-old student into custody for being in possession of a gun at school.

The incident was reported Tuesday morning – just two days before summer break – at Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington.

Gourdine Middle School went into lockdown as police rushed to the school and began searching for the 13-year-old. P

Police didn’t release a photo but tell FOX 5 that the teen was found with a fully-loaded ghost gun in their waistband.

A source describes the gun as a P80 semi-automatic handgun loaded with 17 bullets — one of them in the chamber.

States Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s office is waiting to learn whether the 13-year-old will be held on multiple charges, that police say include having a dangerous weapon on school property.

"Guns kill. And there is no reason for a 13-year-old or any student to possess a gun and to bring it into a school building," she told FOX 5. "It will be treated seriously."

Police say they have recovered three ghost guns at Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School this school year.

Both the states attorney and police chief say the student who told an adult about his armed classmate should be commended.

Authorities say no one was injured. The incident is now under investigation.