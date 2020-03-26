12 D firefighters confirmed as having COVID-19; 118 remain in quarantine

Two more D.C. firefighters have been confirmed as having confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus – while at least 118 remain quarantined.

The two newest cases are quarantined at home.

There are now a total of 12 firefighters that have been confirmed with COVID-19.

The Infection Control Group is working with the DC Health Department to identify and warn those who may have had contact with the two newest cases.

Anyone who has had contact with the firefighters and hasn’t been contacted by the Infection Control Group should reach out to them immediately.

