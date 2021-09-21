11-year-old girl missing from Fairfax County; las seen Monday in Culmore area

Authorities are asking for help locating a missing girl reported missing from Fairfax County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say 11-year-old Citlaly Ferreyra Agapito was last seen Monday around 6 p.m. in 3400 block of Payne Street in the Culmore area.

Agapito is 5-feet-tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark joggers and white slip on Vans.

Advertisement

Investigators say she is considered endangered due to her age. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 703-691-2131.