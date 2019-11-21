11-month-old and 18-year-old reported missing in DC, police say

article

An 11-month-old and a teenager have been reported missing in the District, according to police.

DC police said 18-year-old Talisha Coles and 11-month-old Promise Coles were last seen in the 3100 block of Stanton Road, SE on Saturday at about noon. The two were reported missing on Wednesday.

Talisha Cole is described as a black female with a medium complexion, standing 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Promises Cole is described as a black female with a medium-brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that can help authorities locate the two, you are urged to call (202) 727-9099.