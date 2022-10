Authorities say 11 children have been displaced after a fire burned their southeast D.C. home.

The fire happened Monday around 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of Croffut Place.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems

Firefighters say all residents safely evacuated prior to their arrival and no injuries reported.

The cause has yet to be determined.