11 cases of new omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in California

The California Department of Public Health confirmed that there are 11 cases of the new omicron subvariant in the state.

"New variants will continue to evolve as long as there are large pockets of unvaccinated people. Strengthening our protection against COVID-19 through vaccination and boosting is more important than ever," the state health department said in a statement to KTVU.

Though the state did not disclose where those cases were detected around the region, Santa Clara -County public health leaders confirmed that they have several cases of the omicron subvariant BA.2.

