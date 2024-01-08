Police searching for 10-week-old French Bulldog taken from car in Northwest DC

A French Bulldog puppy was stolen from a man’s car in the U Street area over the weekend, police say.

The victim told police that he parked his car in the 100 block of U Street, Northwest on Sunday and left his dog inside while he went to get food from an establishment in the area.

He said when he got back to the car just after 7:45 p.m., the rear passenger window was broken and the 10-week-old light brown French Bulldog named "Dak" was missing.

The incident came just a day after eight American bulldog puppies were taken when a suspect stole a woman’s car from the 1700 block of U Street, Southeast.

The suspect drove the car out of an alleyway as the woman was loading items into her car around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The victim told police she had her car keys with her and thought she had locked the door after loading the 5-week-old dogs into the vehicle but the vehicle was unlocked and running next to her house.

She went inside for what she said couldn’t have been more than a couple of minutes and when she came back outside, the car — and the puppies — were gone.

The woman’s car was recovered and later on, seven of the eight dogs were found by a community member and turned into a nearby MPD station. Police are continuing to search for the last dog.

Anyone with information on "Dak," or the eighth bulldog puppy taken Saturday is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Featured article



