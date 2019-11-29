10 transported, several displaced after early morning fire at apartment building in Montgomery County

Authorities say ten people, including four children, were transported after an early morning apartment building fire in Montgomery County.

Firefighters responded around 5:30 a.m. to the blaze on Lost Knife Circle in the Montgomery Village area. The structure was evacuated and about a dozen people were displaced. Officials say two of those injured suffered burns. The rest of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Several pets were rescured and firefighters helped several residents to safety. Initial reports say the fire began on the third floor of the building. Red Cross is on the scene helping those displaced.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.