1 security guard stabbed, 1 struck by suspect’s SUV at Basilica of the National Shrine

article

One security guard was stabbed, and another was struck by the suspect’s SUV at the Basilica of the National Shrine in D.C. around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Both victims are conscious and breathing, according to police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Fire officials say the stabbing victim's injuries are not life threatening. The other victim's injuries are more serious, but fire officials do not beleive her injuries are life threatening either.

The Shrine's Director of Communications says the guards and the suspect know each other.

Advertisement

D.C. police say the suspect is not in custody, nor have they released any suspect information.

According to police, a second scene has developed at 1300 Sheridan Street, Northwest. FOX 5 crews at this location say authorities were seen taking a man into custody following reports of a barricade situation at a house at that location.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau says it is monitoring the incident because of the Basilica's status as an iconic religious institution.

The suspect’s vehicle – a Lincoln Navigator – has been located, they say.