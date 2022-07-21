1 person partially buried in trench; rescue operation taking place in Rockville

One person is partially buried in a trench and a rescue operation is taking place, according to Montgomery County officials.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue tweeted about the incident Thursday afternoon saying several people were in a trench in the 600 block of Veirs Dr. near Oakwood Dr. in Rockville.

All people have been removed except one person who was partially buried up to the waist. They say the patient is conscious and breathing.

Officials say the trench is six feet deep, 3 feet wide and about 10 feet long. A trench rescue team is on the scene.

