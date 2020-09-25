1 person injured in RIO balcony collapse, Montgomery County emergency officials say

One person suffered what officials described as traumatic injuries when a third-floor balcony collapsed at the RIO Washingtonian center in Gaithersburg Friday afternoon.

Montgomery County emergency crews are responding to the location on Mahogany Drive.

They have not indicated whether anyone else was on the balcony.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.

