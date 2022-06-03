1 Person hurt after being stabbed on Metrobus in D.C.

A person is hurt after being stabbed on a Metrobus in Northwest D.C., according to authorities.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officials said the stabbing happened around 3:20 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Newark Street and Wisconsin Avenue. They tell FOX 5 the stabbing happened on Metrobus's 33 Route, which operates between Friendship Heights and Federal Triangle.

The victim, who officials have not identified, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. There was no update provided on their condition.

According to authorities, the suspect fled the scene after the incident.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Investigators are working to identify the suspect and a motive in the stabbing.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.