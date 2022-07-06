Expand / Collapse search

1 man injured in shooting outside food mart in Arlington

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Arlington County
ARLINGTON, Va. - One man is in the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night after a shooting in Arlington. 

Police are investigating the incident, which took place in the 3200 block of 24th St. S —  outside the Lucky Seven Mart. 

Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries considered serious but non-life-threatening. 

